Chevron Oronite Volunteers Plant Trees at Woodlands Trail

On Friday, January 13, volunteers from Chevron Oronite braved muddy conditions to plant over 60 large saplings at Woodlands Trail in Belle Chasse. The new plants are part of ongoing restoration efforts to replace trees destroyed in Hurricane Katrina and replenish areas where invasive Chinese Tallow trees were removed. Filling gaps in the forest with native species will build a stronger forest structure that can continue to serve as a hurricane and flood buffer for the community as well as providing food and habitat for native wildlife and a beautiful setting for recreation.

