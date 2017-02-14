Plaquemines Council declares February 9 as “Herman Bernard ‘Barney’ Schoenberger Day”

Members of the late Barney Schoenberger’s family stand with the Plaquemines Parish Council Feb. 9 to accept a copy of a resolution declaring Feb. 9, 2017, “Herman Bernard ‘Barney’ Schoenberger Day” in the parish. Schoenberger, who passed away Dec. 1, 2016, served as Plaquemines’s state representative (1959- 67), assessor (1967-69), sheriff (1969-83) and a co-founder of the Plaquemines Parish Fair & Orange Festival.

