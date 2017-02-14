Plaquemines Parish delegation makes trip to Washington D.C.

A delegation from Plaquemines Parish made a trip to Washington D.C. last week to meet with senators and representatives regarding infrastructure and business ventures around the parish. Pictured are, from left, lobbyist Larry Lynott, District 6 Council Member Charlie Burt, HNTB Project Manager David St. Marie, Louisiana First Congressional District Representative and House of Representatives Majority Whip Steve Scalise, George Pivach, District 9 Council Member Nicole Williams and Plaquemines Port Harbor & Terminal District Executive Director Sandy Sanders.

