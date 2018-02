Empire native and artist Keith Duncan has a series of 12 original works titled “Black Plight” (the years from the Slavery Era to the Black Establishment Era) on exhibition from January 1 through February 16, 2018 at Stella Jones Gallery, 201 St. Charles Avenue, New Orleans.

