“New Orleans Tricentennial” Topic of May 1 Historical Meeting

The New Orleans Tricentennial will be the theme of the Tuesday, May 1, meeting of the Plaquemines Historical Association. Nancy Dixon the Executive Editor of the New Orleans Tricentennial book, New Orleans and the World, the official book of the tricentennial. She has written several articles and two books on New Orleans literature, N.O. Lit: 200 Years of New Orleans Literature (Lavender Ink, 2013) and Sallie Rhett Roman and the Times-Picayune (LSU Press 1999), which won the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities Book of the Year Award in 2000. In 2015, she received a National Endowment for the Humanities grant, “Defining, Documenting, and Teaching Creole Culture.” Dr. Dixon is the Program Coordinator and professor of English at Dillard University.

