2017 Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office Awards Ceremony

The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office hosted its 2017 PPSO Awards Ceremony May 11 at Belle Chasse High School. Before handing out the awards, Sheriff Gerald Turlich thanked the men and women under his command for their hard work and determination. “I am humbled and honored to have the opportunity to work alongside you, serving as your sheriff,” said Turlich.

