2017 Plaquemines Parish Special Olympics

The Plaquemines Parish Special Olympics was held on February 17 at King’s Grant Playground in Harvey. There were 250 students from eight schools in the parish that were invited to attend. Participating schools included: Belle Chasse Primary, Belle Chasse Middle, Belle Chasse High, Belle Chasse Academy, Boothville-Venice Elementary, Phoenix High, South Plaquemines Elementary and South Plaquemines High. Students were given the opportunity to participate in three events; running (25, 50, 100 meter walk/dash), jumping (standing/running long jump), and throwing (softball/tennis ball/shotput). The Belle Chasse High School Beta Club and Cheerleaders volunteered to help run the events and cheer the athletes on.

