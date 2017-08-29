2017 Port Sulphur Volunteer Fire Department Grand Raffle

The Port Sulphur Volunteer Fire Department (PSVFD) would like to thank the community for making its 2017 grand raffle a success. This year, PSVFD was unable to host its annual Firemen’s Fair. We would like to thank the following people and businesses for their help and donations: Mississippi River Bank, Eddie and Joyce Kurtich (Eddie’s Quality Oysters),

Carla Chartier (H&R Block Port Sulphur), Danny and Sheila Fremin (Fremin’s Food Market), Guilbeau’s, Eagle Auto, Ray Gallet (Ray’s Barber Shop), Neil and Adele Gallet, Subway, Balestra’s, Sam’s Club, Daniel Ellard, Winn Dixie, and Marisha Smith (Marisha’s Sewing Shop), PSVFD members and anyone I may have missed.)

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/