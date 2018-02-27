just got home from the 2018 SHOT Show (Shooting Hunting Outdoor Trade Show). It’s the largest outdoor trade show in the world. All the big fi rearm, ammo, optic, knife, outdoor clothing and such manufacturers are there. Th ere is no way that you can visit every booth. Th ere are hundreds. In addition to all the above, all the big outdoor writers and media people attend as well. You’ll see all of the big stars there. Th e event kicks off on Monday with the Media Day at Th e Range event. It is by invitation only.

The afternoon has manufacturers and buyers in attendance. Th e Media Day event is fun of course. I mean how can you not love it? You get to shoot all the new guns and ammo. Th en Tuesday-Friday is the show. My week is tied up from daylight to way after dark with breakfasts, lunches, dinners and meetings all day long. All of the manufacturers are promoting their new products. Many new items are introduced at the SHOT.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/