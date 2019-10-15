4-Her’s attend Marsh Dawgs Camp

Participants from Plaquemines and St. Bernard Parishes attended a week-long camp called Marsh Dawgs. This camp is designed to teach High school students about Louisiana’s coast. Participants had opportunity to meet with members of the Atakapas-Ishak/Chawasha tribe in Grand Bayou. Participants were taught traditional fishing methods, culture, and history of the tribe. Participants learned how to use various types of recreational fishing equipment such as cast nets, crab traps, and rod and reel fishing poles. Participants also learned about the history of the Mississippi River in Louisiana, connecting states and tributaries, New Orleans Ports, outfall and algal blooms.

