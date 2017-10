The Buras YMCA held its 5th Annual BUNCO Night at the Buras Auditorium on Saturday, September 9. Silent auctions, Parade of Prizes, and a 50/50 Raffle were also hosted during the event. Sixty players showed up to enjoy the night filled with fun, laughter, and even a little friendly competition.

