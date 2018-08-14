AC pumps en route for PAWS

By Jason Browne

reporter@plaqueminesgazette.com

Relief is on the way for the dogs and cats of the Plaquemines Animal Welfare Society.

Volunteers and supporters of PAWS attended the Aug. 9 Plaquemines Parish Council meeting to voice their concern over a lack of both communication and progress at their building since the air conditioning went out a month ago. The shelter has been using portable air conditioners and fans in the meantime.

