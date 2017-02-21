Agent Ryan LeJeune awarded by Metropolitan Crime Commission

Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich Jr. would like to acknowledge Agent Ryan LeJeune for being recognized by the Metropolitan Crime Commission (MCC). Agent LeJeune received the award on January 24, 2017 during the annual Metropolitan Crime Commission meeting and awards luncheon held at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel located at 500 Canal Street. Agent LeJeune was accompanied by Sheriff Turlich, Deputy Chief Lon Boudreaux and Major Guy Laigast of the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff ’s Office (PPSO).

