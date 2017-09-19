All Grown Up

Longtime friends and team mates, Christopher Turpin, Jr. and Kyle Flettrich, both of Belle Chasse, have been friends since pre-school. They started their baseball activities when they were five years old at the Plaquemines Parish Recreation

Department. Both young men now play college baseball for the Delgado Dolphins.

They have recently returned from a trip to Johnstown, PA with the New Orleans Boosters baseball team where they contributed to the 26th franchise All American Amateur Baseball Association’s tournament title win. Both are looking forward to another successful winning 2017-2018 season with the Delgado Dolphins… FINS UP!

