Employees from the Women’s Network and New Hire Network at the Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery sponsored the “Alliance for a Cure” team at the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure Oct. 20 in New Orleans. The team raised nearly $5,500, making them the highest-raising corporate team and in the top five highest-raising teams at the event. They also took home the award for “Best Decorated Tent” in the Team Village area. Pictured from left in the front row are Matt Thomas, Katelyn Thomas, Kayla Starns, Meagan Hester and Timmy Lewis. Pictured from left in back are Alana Hodge, Rory Falgout, Paige Stubbings, Daniel Seach and Brandon Maxwell.

