Alumni and sixth grade teacher Gladys Cosse’ from Scottville High School

Tue, 2017/10/03 - 5:00am News Staff

Alumni and sixth grade teacher Gladys Cosse’ from Scottville High School, one of Plaquemines Parish’s three historic African American high schools, joined the Plaquemines Parish Council at its Sept. 28 meeting. The council proclaimed Sept. 30 Scottville High School Day ahead of a reunion of alumni and educators held that day at the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office’s shooting range near Myrtle Grove.

