Andry wins Lemann Award

Plaquemines Civil Service Commissioner Gibby Andry was presented with the Monte M. Lemann Award for outstanding members of the state’s Merit System of Public Employment Oct. 25 in New Orleans. Andry is pictured with Dan Sullivan, executive director of the Louisiana Civil Service League, and with members of the Plaquemines Civil Service Department.

