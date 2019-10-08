Home

Ansardi Financial Services Hosts 3rd Annual Shred Day for Plaquemines Residents

Tue, 2019/10/08 - 5:00am News Staff
Local financial firm offers community-wide shred services alongside food, music and friendship

Ansardi Financial Services, LLC hosts their annual Shred Day on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. All of the Westbank community are invited to shred their private documents at the Ansardi Financial Services office, while having some family fun.

“As always, we’re committed to protecting our client’s privacy and providing them with a helpful and convenient service,” said Danica Ansardi, owner of Ansardi Financial Services, LLC. “We know shredding old documents can feel like a chore, so we thought we’d make the process more fun by providing food and entertainment while they wait.”

 

 

