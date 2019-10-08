Ansardi Financial Services Hosts 3rd Annual Shred Day for Plaquemines Residents

Ansardi Financial Services, LLC hosts their annual Shred Day on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. All of the Westbank community are invited to shred their private documents at the Ansardi Financial Services office, while having some family fun.

“As always, we’re committed to protecting our client’s privacy and providing them with a helpful and convenient service,” said Danica Ansardi, owner of Ansardi Financial Services, LLC. “We know shredding old documents can feel like a chore, so we thought we’d make the process more fun by providing food and entertainment while they wait.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/