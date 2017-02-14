APC Construction, LLC Makes Monetary Donation to PPSO

TASERS Purchased with Contribution

On Friday, January 6, APC Construction made a general donation in support of the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office (PPSO). Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich Jr. used the generous donation to purchase five TASER Conducted Electrical Weapons.

Jacque Ballay, Vice-President of APC Construction, presented the newly purchased TASERs to the sheriff’s office stating, “We are just extremely grateful we were able to contribute to the safety of the men and women that put their lives on the line everyday to protect Plaquemines Parish”. Jacque Ballay is a lifelong citizen of Plaquemines Parish, born and raised in Buras. Jacque also served as a United States Army Ranger with deployments during the Iraqi War.

