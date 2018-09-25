Base tour highlights BC Academy and Port plans

Belle Chasse Academy was a featured location on a recent tour of NAS Joint Reserve Base New Orleans hosted by Base Commander Capt. Anthony Scarpino, Belle Chasse Academy and the Plaquemines Port Harbor and Terminal District

Retired Marine General David Mize, credited with being the inspiration for the first charter school built on a military reservation, was on hand for the event. Attendees included state legislators, local officials and business leaders. School Leader Jane Dye told the group the accredited school has consistently received an “A” grade from the Louisiana Dept. of Education. She praised Gen. Mize’s vision, since replicated in other locations around the country. The school first services the military community and then accepts civilian family members when space permits.

