BC Academy eighth grader named a fi nalist for Louisiana Student of the Year

Belle Chasse Academy eighth grade student, Liam Cooper, was one of the seven finalists for Louisiana Student of the Year. This is the first year that Belle Chasse Academy had a finalist and fellow students and staff are extremely proud that he was chosen to represent BCA and Region 7. Pictured are: Superintendant John White, BESE member Ms. Voitier, Mr. David Cooper, Liam Cooper, Mrs. Eileen Cooper, Ava Cooper, Belle Chasse Academy Principal Ms. Mary Swazey.

