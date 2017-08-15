BC Garden Club pampers P.A.W.S.

Each year the Belle Chasse Garden Club picks various projects in the Belle Chasse area for beautfication using proceeds from the annual plant sale.

On Saturday, July 15, and Monday, July 17, some members of the Belle Chasse Garden Club took to task a garden cleanup at P.A.W.S. (Plaquemines Animal Welfare Society). They cleaned up the dead growth in the front planters, planted new greenery and cut back and shaped the overgrown Jasmine on the trellis and side of the building. What a difference this awesome group made to P.A.W.S.!

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/