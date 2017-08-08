BC Garden Club presents scholarship to Dylan Matherne

The Belle Chasse Garden Club presented its Annual Scholarship of $500 to Dylan Matherne at the BCHS 2017 Awards Ceremony. Dylan was chosen this year because he met all of the necessary garden club requirements. He was a member of the Agriculture Class at BCHS, a very hard worker who was well respected by his teachers and fellow students, plus he loves history! (In order to receive this scholarship, the Senior must have at least a 2.5 GPA , be of good character, and be active in clubs and other activities while attending BCHS). The Belle Chasse Garden Club would like to congratulate Dylan, as well as all of the 2017 graduates of Belle Chasse High School, and extend to each of you our best wishes for the next part of your journey.

