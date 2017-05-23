BC Middle attends Catching Rays for Making A’s

Students from Belle Chasse Middle School attend the last Catching Rays for Making A’s event May 10 at the Belle Chasse YMCA. 128 students qualified for the final event in the series, with 444 students qualifying parish-wide. That’s up from 417 qualifying middle and high school students in 2016. Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery sponsored the celebrations, which rewarded students with a 3.5 or better GPA.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/