BC Rotary Club gets lecture on Young Life

Pictured are Molly L’Hoste of Young Life, Rotarian Dot Lundin and Kimberly Root of Young Life. The Young Life ministry believes that every adolescent in the Metro New Orleans area deserves a change to consider the Christian faith in terms they understand from people they trust.

They encourage those who want to grow in their faith to explore it in study, deepen it through community service, share it by leading others and celebrate it in a church of their choosing.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/