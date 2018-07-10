BC Rotary Club News

Belle Chasse Rotary acknowledges the awarding on their most recent Paul Harris Fellowships. The Paul Harris Fellow recognition acknowledges individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name of $1,000 to The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International. Pictured, from left: Danica Ansardi, President Heidi Lee and Bill Bubrig.

