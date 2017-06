Belle Chasse Rotary Club supports Mexico Medical Mission with a large collection of vitamins donated to the Belle Chasse Volunteers In Mission Teams annual mission to Reynosa / Rio Bravo, Mexico. Thank you Belle Chasse for supporting Louisiana Volunteers in Missions.

