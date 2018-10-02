BCA fourth graders do experiment with straws and shaving cream

Fourth grade students at Belle Chasse Academy, (Terry Bolds, Jade Washington, Sandjuata Briley, and Angelina Knox) are using straws to blow air into the shaving cream. This experiment helped the students understand how air blowing into the Grand Canyon, over time, can change its environment.

