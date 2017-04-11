BCHS Softball Team defeats AOL in district game

The Belle Chasse High School Softball Team defeated Academy of Our Lady in the April 4 district game held in Belle Chasse with a score of 5-3. The score was 3-3 going into the bottom of the seventh inning when Brookelyn Sweeney hit a two-run homer to win the game. The box scores are listed below:

Brookelyn Sweeney was the winning pitcher. She struck out three batters and gave up a total of three hits.

