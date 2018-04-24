BCMC BBQ Fundraiser

Belle Chasse United Methodist Church held it’s annual Fundraiser BBQ to send several children to Summer Camp at Camp Istrouma.

With the help of these wonderful men from Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office, the president of Belle Chasse Methodist Men’s Group, Donald Hazel stated they have raised enough money to send 4 young children to camp. A very special thanks to Officers Cody Portie, Steve Zegura, James Comeaux, Doug Ragas and Sheriff Jerry Turlich for their time and assistance with the event.

