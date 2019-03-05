BCMS Shows the Love

Normally, people show love to one another on Valentine’s Day. At Belle Chasse Middle School, we show our love to reptiles. As a fundraiser for the Positive Behavior Intervention Support system, students at Belle Chasse Middle School voted for their favorite teacher and/ or administrator by paying $1 per vote. The teacher with the most money raised in each grade level, along with Mr. Williamson and Mrs. Clark, kissed the bearded dragon. It was total lizard love!

