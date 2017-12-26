Belle Chass Middle and High School Bands present their annual Christmas concert

The Belle Chasse Middle School and Belle Chasse High School bands played their annual Christmas Concert in the Belle Chasse High School auditorium. Such beautiful Christmas music was presented by students from the BCMS beginner, intermediate, and advanced bands as well as the high school band. What a night to remember!

