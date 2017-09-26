Belle Chasse AARP Chapter #4034 receives large pull tab donation

The students of Riverside Academy of Reserve, LA, collected large bags of pull tabs over the years, along with their fans and Mr. Kelsey Simon.

Pull tabs were given to Nap and Gaynell Taillon of the Belle Chasse AARP Chapter #4034. The money earned will go to the Ronald McDonald House for the needs of the children.

The AARP Chapter would like to thank everyone for their thoughtfulness and generosity. Pictured are Mr. and Mrs. Taillon.

