Belle Chasse Academy Jan. Students of the Month

Belle Chasse Academy recently celebrated their January Students of the Month in an assembly held in their Fine Arts Center auditorium attended by family and friends. Pictured are: Molly Jo Scott, Liana Munoz Gonzalez, Madalyn Campbell, Samuel

Thomas, Jacob Tapia, Fisher Bogosian, Austin Littlefield, LeeAnn Rivera, Devyn Ware, Miriam Beaty, David Gonzalez, Garron Mariotti, William Colt Kennedy, Delilah Lozano, Madden Hammontree, Saniyah Bundy, Lula Reichard, Kendra Murrell-Byrd, Robert Wood, Hope Taylor, Arthell Brown, Trevor Ngiratereged, Jahmier Henderson-Wilson, Nia Washington, Adrian Ochoa, Jaylin Green, Abigail Myers, Mariah Nelson, William Rockefeller, Andrew Dyson, Kensley Jones, Isabella Swanson. Congratulations to all students for a job well done!

