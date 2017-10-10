Belle Chasse Academy Lady Eagles Volleyball Team

Belle Chasse Academy’s Lady Eagles volleyball team recently played both home and away games against St. Bernard Middle. Pictured in the front row, from left: Chloe Sagal, Cali Lim and Kenedi Tiggs. Middle row: Kyleen Cochran, Daisy Alvarez, Caroline Burke, Abby Brown and Kendra Byrd. Back row: Zion Price, Nia Washington and Eihlan Fitch.

