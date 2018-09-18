Belle Chasse Academy recently welcomes their newest Eagles

Belle Chasse Academy recently welcomed their newest Eagles to the school… the kindergarteners! Volunteers and staff rolled out the red carpet, entertained the students and parents with a photo booth, craft table and music for dancing. Once students made it to their classrooms with the help of staff and parents, the Guidance Department invited the parents to the annual Boo Hoo and Bagels where they could wipe their tears and enjoy coffee and bagels while they adjust to sending off their little ones for their first day of school.

