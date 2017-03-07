Belle Chasse Academy to represent the state as a Green Ribbon School nominee

Belle Chasse Academy was recently selected by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to represent the state as a Green Ribbon School nominee. This program is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Education. According to the USDE website “The aim of U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools is to inspire schools, districts and Institutions of Higher Education to strive for 21st century excellence, by highlighting promising practices and resources that all can employ.” To that end, the award recognizes schools, districts, and IHEs that reduce environmental impact and costs; improve the health and wellness of schools, students, and staff; and provide environmental education, which teaches many disciplines, and is especially good at effectively incorporating STEM, civic skills, and green career pathways.

School Garden Coordinator, Sam Downing accepted the award on behalf of BCA at an award ceremony in Baton Rouge. “It truly a great honor to represent our state in this program. Our staff and students have worked very hard to make BCA a “green” school and model of an environmentally responsible organization. We hope our efforts will inspire our students to become environmental leaders as adults” said Downing.

