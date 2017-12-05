Belle Chasse Cub Scout Pack 301 camps out in Mississippi

Belle Chasse Cub Scout Pack 301 recently had a camp out at the Salmen Scout Reservation in Kiln, Mississippi. The scouts spent the weekend working on requirements to help them with their rank, and most importantly just having fun with friends while enjoying what nature provides. If your child is interested in joining the scouts, email cubscoutpack301@gmail.com

