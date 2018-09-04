Belle Chasse Elementary student attends National Youth Leadership Forum

Tabitha Keller, a fourth grade student at Belle Chasse Elementary, took part in a unique academic development experience, the National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): Pathways to STEM, this summer in Houston, TX. Tabitha was nominated by her third grade teacher, Mrs. Fotsch, for the leadership skills that Tabitha displayed throughout the year. Tabitha has maintained straight A’s from first grade and scored Advanced in all subjects of the LEAP test last year. NYLF Pathways to STEM was a great opportunity for this high achieving scholar to innovate and think creatively through handson interactive learning. Tabitha explained that while at the five day camp, she worked with a team to solve The Case of the Missing Ancient Map. Tabitha and her team participated in CSI lessons as well as studies in medicine and engineering. She and her parents were thrilled that Tabitha was able to participate in this great program and thank all of her wonderful teachers, but especially Mrs. Fotsch for the nomination. Pictured: Tabitha and one of her NYLF STEM teachers.

