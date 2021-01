In October 2020, these four wonderful young ladies wanted to do something for their community. They are all lovers of pets, so they decided to raise money for the Plaquemines SPCA. They held a bake sale and bracelet sale to raise money for animals that desperately need it.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/