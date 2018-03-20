Belle Chasse Middle School Cheer and Dance team travel to Walt Disney World

The Belle Chasse Middle School cheerleaders and dance team under the direction of their coaches, Michelle Benson and Lisa Heck and their choreographer, Gretchen Palmer, were able to perform a thirty minute show which consisted of six different dance routines on February 10 at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/