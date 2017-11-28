Belle Chasse Middle School Sixth Grade Students Question Local Government Officials

On November 14, sixth grade students and teachers at Belle Chasse Middle School were allowed to speak with and ask questions of our local elected officials. As part of the Project LEAD curriculum, students learn what happens when someone decides to break the law and is caught.

District Attorney, Charles Ballay welcomed the students and explained what his office does after a crime is committed. He went on to say that “everyone on the panel today work as a team and it takes hard work, teamwork and dedication to bring a criminal to justice.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/