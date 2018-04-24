Belle Chasse Rotary Club “Women in Rotary” Reception

Belle Chasse Rotarian Dot Lundin hosted a “Women in Rotary” reception at her home highlighting women’s leadership roles in Rotary since be allowed membership in the 1980’s. Pictured are the organizers of the event Rotarian and Plaquemines Parish Clerk of Court Kim- Turlich Vaughan, Dot Lundin, Rotary District Governor Kathie Short, Danica Ansardi and President of Belle Chasse Rotary, Bill Bubrig.

The Rotary Club of Belle Chasse meets every Monday at 12 noon at Adams Catfish House in Belle Chasse. Anyone interested in learning more about Rotary or possibly becoming a member, feel free to contact club president Bill Bubrig or any Rotary member.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/