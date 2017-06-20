Belle Chasse Rotary Club installs Bill Bubrig as the 42nd President

Justice John Weimer installs Bill Bubrig as the 42nd President of the Belle Chasse Rotary Club. Completing his year as President is Anthony Sciaaca. Congratulations to all installed Officers and Directors! The mission of the Belle Chasse Rotary is to make our community a better place through service by balancing needs and acting to satisfy those needs. All are welcome to contact any member for additional information.

