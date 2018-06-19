Belle Chasse Rotary Club makes donation to Plaquemines Social Aid and Pleasure Club

At a recent meeting, the Rotary Club of Belle Chasse heard from France foreign exchange student study program and presents check to Plaquemines Social Aid and Pleasure Club for their efforts at the annual Crawfish Cookoff. Rotarian and Pleasure Club represent Cory Arbrough accepting check from Rotary secretary Denise Buford.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/