Belle Chasse Rotary Club members feed employees and medical staff of JP Coroner’s Office
Mon, 2020/06/01 - 5:00am News Staff
Members of the Rotary Club of Belle Chasse cooked hamburgers, hotdogs, and jambalaya for the employees and medical staff of the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office as a thank you for their commitment to protecting the public’s health and safety during the pandemic.
