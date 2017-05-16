Belle Chasse Rotary Club News

Rotary of Belle Chasse hosted new OLPH School Principal, Kirsch Wilberg, as she presented the results of their recent Accreditation. The conclusion resulted in an overall score of 308.97 vs the AdvancED Network Average of278.94. The purpose of the school clearly focuses on developing students to be open-minded leaders and lifelong learners. Emphasis is placed on honesty, positive behavior, and service. The school is providing a Catholic, faith-based and academically challenging education for its students. The mission of the Belle Chasse Rotary is to make our community a better place through service by balancing needs and acting to satisfy those needs! All are welcome to contact any member for additional information.

