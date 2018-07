The Belle Chasse Rotary held their annual installation dinner at Compass Point in Algiers. Being installed for the new Rotary year pictured: Heidi Lee, Club President; Joshua Byram, President-Elect; Troy LeGlue, Treasurer; Denise Buford, Secretary and Tray Ansardi, Vice President/President Nominee.

