Dr. Stuart Guey, a member of the Rotary Club of Belle Chasse, recently bestowed a Paul Harris Fellowship to two of his grandsons, Anthony Satirieon and Noah Guey. A Paul Harris Fellowship is Rotary’s recognition for significant contribution to the Rotary Foundation to promote world understanding and peace.

