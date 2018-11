Dr. Michael Sprague of Capital Commission Louisiana recently shared his work as pastor/chaplain for legislators/lobbyist/staff and business leaders/ elected officials at a Rotary Club Belle Chasse meeting. Pictured, from left: Dr. Sprague, Club President Heidi Lee and Rotarian Chris Leopold.

